(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was killed while another injured in an accident in Laksian police limits on Wednesday.

The police said Muhammad Younas of Chak 25/SB along with his daughter Shama Noureen was travelling on a motorcycle on Lahore Road when a van hit it at Dhodha Morr.

As a result, Younas died on the spot while his daughter was injured who was shifted to a hospital.

The police have registered a case.