Man killed, one injured in accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A man killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap at Qambrani Road area here on Thursday.

According to police, the both victims were on way to home on a motorbike when a vehicle hit them which was coming from opposite direction.

As a result, the person namely Abdul Nasir died on the spot while Muhammad Asif received injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to civil hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.