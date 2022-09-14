Man killed, one injured in Barkhan firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured his brother over an old enmity in Barkhan town on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured his brother over an old enmity in Barkhan town on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the deceased Shah Mir and injured Surab were on their way when unknown assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, Shah Mir died on the spot while Surab received serious injuries.

The deceased and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of attack was stated to be old feud.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.