Man killed, other injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to police the incident took place near Baghan stop at Narrwala road when a van hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Sakhawat, son of Nazeer, died on the spot, while Babar sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied hospital.

Later, the police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.