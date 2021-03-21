UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Other Injured

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Man killed, other injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to police the incident took place near Baghan stop at Narrwala road when a van hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Sakhawat, son of Nazeer, died on the spot, while Babar sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied hospital.

Later, the police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Road Accident Van Rescue 1122 Sunday Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

28 minutes ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

29 minutes ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.