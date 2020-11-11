UrduPoint.com
Man Killed, Other Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:31 PM

A man here on Wednesday were killed and another received injuries in a road mishap in Akhtarabad area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A man here on Wednesday were killed and another received injuries in a road mishap in Akhtarabad area.

According to police , the road mishap occurred near Raisani Bridge in Akhtarabad area, leaving a person dead and injured another.

The body and the injured were shifted to civil hospital by police.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

