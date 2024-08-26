Open Menu

Man Killed, Other Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Man killed, other injured in road mishap

JHAURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A motorcyclist killed on Monday while another got injuries in a road accident on Sakesar Road near Kahliqabad.

The police spokesman said a man named Ameer Sultan was going to join his duty when his two-wheeler slipped on the road.

As a result, he died on the spot while other namely, Shazem got serious injuries, he added.

The body and injured have been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

APP/smj/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Road Accident Man

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

8 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

8 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

8 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

9 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

9 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

9 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

9 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

9 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

9 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

9 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan