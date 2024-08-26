Man killed, other injured in road mishap

JHAURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A motorcyclist killed on Monday while another got injuries in a road accident on Sakesar Road near Kahliqabad.

The police spokesman said a man named Ameer Sultan was going to join his duty when his two-wheeler slipped on the road.

As a result, he died on the spot while other namely, Shazem got serious injuries, he added.

The body and injured have been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

