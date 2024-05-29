Man killed outside the Sessions Court

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A man was killed while another injured during firing by unidentified assailants outside the Sessions Court, the rescuer said on Wednesday.

Police yet to have confirmed cause of the incident behind the incident.

The deceased was identified as Hanif, 35, s/o Jamal while the injured was Mushtaq Ahmad, 45, s/o Gull Muhammad.

Both of the dead and the wounded persons were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.

In preliminary investigation, police claimed to have arrested two accused equipped with weapons from the crime scene.

Initial inquiry report said the incident was caused due to old enmity between the two groups. Further investigation was underway.