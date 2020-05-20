UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Over A Property Dispute In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:38 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A 30-year-old-man Mazhar Ali was killed over property dispute in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday. Police said Riaz and his accomplices had a dispute with Mazhar Ali regarding the registry of a house.

On the day of incident, they approached him in main bazaar and axed to death him and fled from the scene. Police have shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and further investigation is under way.

