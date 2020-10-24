UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Over Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Man killed over dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed over a monetary dispute near here on Saturday.

The police said the accused, Waris with his sons, attacked Rasheed and injured him over the dispute who died on way to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of a youth from fields in Walay wala village which was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Separately, Nazia Bibi with her three children were kidnapped while unidentified accused kidnapped a daughter of Jamil from Chunian. In an application to the police, Shukat Ali alleged that his wife was kidnapped by Arshad while two girls were raped in Kal Muakl and Bahdarpura villages.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Wife Man Chunian From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

11 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

11 hours ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

12 hours ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.