Man killed over dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed over a monetary dispute near here on Saturday.

The police said the accused, Waris with his sons, attacked Rasheed and injured him over the dispute who died on way to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of a youth from fields in Walay wala village which was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Separately, Nazia Bibi with her three children were kidnapped while unidentified accused kidnapped a daughter of Jamil from Chunian. In an application to the police, Shukat Ali alleged that his wife was kidnapped by Arshad while two girls were raped in Kal Muakl and Bahdarpura villages.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.