Man killed over domestic dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed in firing by his friend on some domestic issues at Mustafa Colony Sahiwal, under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police on Sunday.

According to Police sources, Mohsin Ali (34) had been running a domestic dispute with his friend Hassan.

On the day of incident, Hassan Ali shot dead Mohsin after exchange of harsh words.

Police and Rescue-1122 team reached the incident site and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Sahiwal for legal requirements.