Man killed over domestic issue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A person was killed due to firing by relatives over a domestic issue here at Deen Pur area.

According to Rescue officials, relatives started quarreling over some domestic issue in which a 33 years old man namely Haji Muhammad Bilal s/o Nazeer resident of basti Khanon Wala Deen Pur area received bullet injury in the chest during firing and died on the spot.

The heirs refused to shift the body at hospital.

Sadar police reached the spot along with crime scene unit and collected the evidences and also shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Police also registered the case.