Man Killed Over Domestic Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A man was murdered by his brother-in-law in the limits of Batala
Colony police on Monday.
Police said that the accused, Ramzan, with two accomplices opened firing
on Muhammad Abbas at Chak No 224-RB Wazirwali over some domestic
issues.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.
A case has been registered against the accused on the report
of the mother of the victim.
