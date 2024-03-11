Open Menu

Man Killed Over Domestic Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Man killed over domestic issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A man was murdered by his brother-in-law in the limits of Batala

Colony police on Monday.

Police said that the accused, Ramzan, with two accomplices opened firing

on Muhammad Abbas at Chak No 224-RB Wazirwali over some domestic

issues.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.

A case has been registered against the accused on the report

of the mother of the victim.

Related Topics

Firing Police Man

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan