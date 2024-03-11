Man killed over domestic issues

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A man was murdered by his brother-in-law in the limits of Batala

Colony police on Monday.

Police said that the accused, Ramzan, with two accomplices opened firing

on Muhammad Abbas at Chak No 224-RB Wazirwali over some domestic

issues.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.

A case has been registered against the accused on the report

of the mother of the victim.