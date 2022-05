FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Dijkot police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that the accused attacked Gulzar Khan of Chak No 543-GB and shot him dead on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while police started investigationafter registering a case, he added.