Open Menu

Man Killed Over Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Man killed over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The armed men shot dead his rival and injured another one at a village in Millat town police station, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, two brothers Ibrahim and Akbar were watering their crops when Ejaz-ul-Haq along with other accomplices from their rival group opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Consequently, Ibrahim died on the spot while Akbar sustained minor injuries.

The body was handed over to police while the injured was discharged after first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

26 minutes ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

12 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

12 hours ago
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

13 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

13 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

13 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

13 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

14 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan