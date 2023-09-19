Man killed over enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The armed men shot dead his rival and injured another one at a village in Millat town police station, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, two brothers Ibrahim and Akbar were watering their crops when Ejaz-ul-Haq along with other accomplices from their rival group opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Consequently, Ibrahim died on the spot while Akbar sustained minor injuries.

The body was handed over to police while the injured was discharged after first aid.