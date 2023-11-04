Open Menu

Man Killed Over Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Man killed over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) An old enmity has claimed life of an old man in the area of Saddar police station, here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that rivals had opened fire on Arshad Ali (68) resident of Chak No.

79-GB Satiana Road to avenge an old enmity. As a result, Arshad died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the scene after firing.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

