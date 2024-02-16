Man Killed Over Enmity
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Essa khel police station on Friday.
Police spokesperson said that Sohail Khailwi(45) had an old enmity with Munawar Khel and Sanwal Khel .
On the day of incident they killed him after opening fire at him.
Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
