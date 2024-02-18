Open Menu

Man Killed Over Enmity

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A man was murdered by his rivals over an old enmity here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at Dera Tota Wala near Jalpana village of Shahpur tehsil.

The victim was identified as Maher Hassanullah Bikhar, 62. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.

