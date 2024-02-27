Man killed over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A man was killed by his relative over some old domestic dispute here under the jurisdiction of factory area police on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson said that Riasat Ali(44) r/o Anjum town had a domestic dispute with his cousin Sabir Hussain.

On the day of incident,Sabir barged into his home and killed him with repeated knife attacks.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.