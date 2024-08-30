Open Menu

Man Killed Over Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Man killed over enmity

An man was shot dead by rivals over enmity at a village in Jaranwala Saddar police limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) An man was shot dead by rivals over enmity at a village in Jaranwala Saddar police limits on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Parvez Jutt of Chak 67-GB along with accomplices opened fire at Asghar Awan (50), killing him on the spot, and fled.

The body was shifted to THQ Hospital for postmortem.

Police have collected the forensic evidence and initiated legal proceedings.

