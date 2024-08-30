Man Killed Over Enmity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 07:47 PM
An man was shot dead by rivals over enmity at a village in Jaranwala Saddar police limits on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) An man was shot dead by rivals over enmity at a village in Jaranwala Saddar police limits on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122, Parvez Jutt of Chak 67-GB along with accomplices opened fire at Asghar Awan (50), killing him on the spot, and fled.
The body was shifted to THQ Hospital for postmortem.
Police have collected the forensic evidence and initiated legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, ..
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System
Anti-encroachment operation held
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars
Sports included in Governor's initiative
One dead, six injured in rain-related incidents in Bahawalnagar
Stocks climb as inflation data fuels rate-cut hopes
Brother kills brother over rainwater drainage dispute
2 killed, 2 injured in roof collapse
Kremlin says not worried Putin could be arrested in ICC member Mongolia
FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfile’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, transparency in hosp ..43 seconds ago
-
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation2 minutes ago
-
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held2 minutes ago
-
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars2 minutes ago
-
Sports included in Governor's initiative5 minutes ago
-
One dead, six injured in rain-related incidents in Bahawalnagar5 minutes ago
-
Brother kills brother over rainwater drainage dispute5 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in roof collapse5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA26 minutes ago
-
272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system29 minutes ago