Man killed over enmity in Sargodha

A man was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Miani Police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Miani Police. According to police sources here on Tuesday, Muhammad Asif resident of Kalas Sharif had enmity with Liaquat Pathan and today they exchanged harsh hards over the issue.

Later Liaquat Pathan alongwith accomplice opened fire at Asif when he was going to home on a motorcycle rickshaw. As a result Asif died on the spot. The body was handed over to his family forburial after autopsy at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The Police have registered a case and startedinvestigation.