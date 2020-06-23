UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Over Enmity In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Man killed over enmity in Sargodha

A man was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Miani Police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed by rivals over enmity in the area of Miani Police. According to police sources here on Tuesday, Muhammad Asif resident of Kalas Sharif had enmity with Liaquat Pathan and today they exchanged harsh hards over the issue.

Later Liaquat Pathan alongwith accomplice opened fire at Asif when he was going to home on a motorcycle rickshaw. As a result Asif died on the spot. The body was handed over to his family forburial after autopsy at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The Police have registered a case and startedinvestigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Man Family

Recent Stories

Sanofi expands US vaccine venture in COVID-19 race ..

2 minutes ago

Tsepkalo Will Not Quit Race for Belarus Presidency ..

2 minutes ago

Paine says Australia cricketers must adapt quickly ..

3 minutes ago

Seattle Protest Area Braces for Police Assault Aft ..

3 minutes ago

Ambulance-motorbike collision claims 3 lives in Na ..

6 minutes ago

Nine missing after Indonesia boat accident

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.