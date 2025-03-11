Man killed over exchange of harsh word on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DARYA KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A man here on Tuesday was killed over exchange of harsh words with some persons on social media in jurisdictions of Chandni Chowk Police Station, the police spokesman has said.

Aurangzaib and Shah Zaib with their accomplices killed Aziz , 27 years old and fled from the scene, he added.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

