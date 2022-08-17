Man killed over family dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed over family issue in Joharabad police station on Wednesday.

Police said Shahid Mehmood Bhaseen (50) years had a family dispute with his cousins, Ghulam Yaseen and Tariq r/o Majjed colony.Over the issue, the accused shot Shahid dead and managed to escape from the scene.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital for necessary legal formalities.