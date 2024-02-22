Open Menu

Man Killed Over Family Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down by his relatives on a family dispute in Kot Momin Police

limits on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Waris ,45, had family issue with his relatives, Aslam and Naeem.

Today, the accused shot him dead and fled away.

