Man Killed Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:19 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Chouchak police station on Wednesday.

The police said Sajid Haider of Chak 9-GD had an old enmity with his cousin Rizwan over agricultural land.

Today, the accused, Rizwan, gunned down Sajjad after exchanging harsh words with him and injured himself as well.

The police reached the spot and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

