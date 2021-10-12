Man killed over land dispute

LALAMUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a firing incident over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Ghiyana police station, here on Tuesday.

Police sources said Muhammad Akram, a resident of Mauza Lahri, was going with his friend towards Mauza Mangiya.

On the way, one Bilal Ilyas and his accomplices allegedly opened fire at him near Ilyas Dera. As a result, Muhammad Akram sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to his wounds in a local hospital. Police were investigating.