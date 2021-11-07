Man killed over land dispute:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed over a land dispute in Jora Kalah Police limits on Sunday.

The police said one Saeed Nathoka, resident of Jora Kalah, had been running a dispute with Muhammad Ijaz over a plot. On the day of the incident, accused Ijaz approached Saeed along with his accomplices and shot him dead.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem while the police registered a case against the fleeing accused.