Man killed over land dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead during an exchange of firing between two rival groups over a land dispute at Village 203/EB on Friday.

According to police sources, Molvi Irfan and Imran Baghdad resident of Village 203/EB had dispute over a piece of land from last few years.

Both the parties attacked each other when a local person Qaisar Jutt was killed on the spot while his children received bullet injuries. However, the accused of both parties managed to escape from the scene.

The Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The Gagu Mandi police handed over the body to the heirs.

Police have registered the case against the criminals and raids were being conducted to arrest them.