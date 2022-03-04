UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Man killed over land dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead during an exchange of firing between two rival groups over a land dispute at Village 203/EB on Friday.

According to police sources, Molvi Irfan and Imran Baghdad resident of Village 203/EB had dispute over a piece of land from last few years.

Both the parties attacked each other when a local person Qaisar Jutt was killed on the spot while his children received bullet injuries. However, the accused of both parties managed to escape from the scene.

The Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The Gagu Mandi police handed over the body to the heirs.

Police have registered the case against the criminals and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Exchange Baghdad Man Criminals From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

19 minutes ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

3 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>