Man killed over land dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed by his relative over land issues in Chak 169/10-R under Sader Police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Imran r/o 169/10-R had a land dispute with his relatives namely Amean and Tahir.

On the day of incident Amean and Tahir exchanged harsh words with Muhammad Imran and opened fired at him and killed him on the spot.

Rescue 1122 and concerned police after getting information about the incident reached the spot shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital for autopsy.

The police registered a case against nominate accused under section 302 and started investigation.