UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Man killed over land dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed by his brothers over land dispute in 228 EB Burwala under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Usman had a land dispute with his younger brothers namely Shahid and Yaseen .

On the day of incident ,they killed their elder brother after beating him with wood sticks.

Police concerned and Rescue-1222 reached the site and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Burewala for necessary legal formalities.

Police have started investigation into the incident after registering a murder case against Shahid and Yaseen under section 302.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Man Burewala SITE Saddar

Recent Stories

PCB and CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in ..

PCB and CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in May

24 minutes ago
 Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers Revolutionary Camera E ..

Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers Revolutionary Camera Experiences, and is now availab ..

39 minutes ago
 Carrefour Pakistan Invests PKR 1 Billion Towards T ..

Carrefour Pakistan Invests PKR 1 Billion Towards Two New Stores

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: ..

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.