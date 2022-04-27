Man killed over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed by his brothers over land dispute in 228 EB Burwala under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Usman had a land dispute with his younger brothers namely Shahid and Yaseen .

On the day of incident ,they killed their elder brother after beating him with wood sticks.

Police concerned and Rescue-1222 reached the site and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Burewala for necessary legal formalities.

Police have started investigation into the incident after registering a murder case against Shahid and Yaseen under section 302.