Man killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed over land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police on Monday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Nadeem r/o Mankeera (43) years had a land dispute with his cousins Usman,Ikraam and Ashraf.

On the day of incident, after exchange of harsh words, Muhammad Nadeem's cousins shot him dead. Police along with Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital for legal formalities.