Man killed over land dispute

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead while another received bullet injuries as their opponents allegedly opened fire when they were working at a sugarcane field, at Chak No 76/WB, in the limits of Thingi Police Station.

According to police sources, Raja Gulfaam and Iqrar were working in a sugarcane field when they were allegedly attacked by Raja Asim, Raja Asad and Raja Tariq. Resultantly, Iqrar died in a local hospital. The injured Iqrar was shifted to Nishtar hospital in precarious condition. Both groups belonged to the same tribe and there was a quarrel about possession of land. The police concerned is investigating the incident.