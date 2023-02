MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Police said that one person was killed in firing over a land dispute in the Basti Khodadad area.

The murderer was identified as Muhammad Amir and his body was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

The killer fled from the scene after the incident.

The Police said that it has constituted teams to search for the accused.