Man Killed Over Land Dispute:

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was killed over a land dispute in the area of Joharabad police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Amanullah r/o Nari village had a land dispute with Allah Ditta and Muhammad Waris.

On the day of the incident, after an exchange of harsh words, accused Allah Ditta and Waris shot Amanullah dead.

Both the accused escaped after committing the crime.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing the postmortem.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

