Man killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A man was killed over a land dispute in the area of Krana police station, here on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that Pervaiz Toor, a resident of Chak No 86-SB, had a land dispute with his maternal cousin Tasawar.

On the day of the incident, after an exchange of harsh words, accused Tasawar and his accomplices shot Pervaiz dead and escaped from the scene.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing postmortem and legal requirements.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.