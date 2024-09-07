Man Killed Over Land Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station,here on Saturday.
According to details, one Basharat r/o Chak no 08 NB had a land dispute with his nephews namely as Ghulam Abbas and Liaqat Ali for a long time.
On the day of incident,accused Ghulam Abbas and Liaqat Ali argued with their uncle over the matter.After exchange of harsh words,they both allegedly killed Basharat with a dagger.
Upon receiving information,police concerned rushed on the spot ,shifted the body to Tehsil headquarter hospital Bhalwal for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces50 seconds ago
-
Around 40 technical trade centers blacklisted: BEOE40 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti urges focus on Kashmir's core issue, not just statehood50 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab visits family of martyred captain50 minutes ago
-
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Press Club Mirpur commemorates Pakistan Defence Day12 hours ago
-
Pak Armed forces always ready to reply its enemy aggression: Pir Sadaruddin Shah12 hours ago
-
Honouring the brave: federal ministers pay tribute to martyred heroes on 59th Pakistan Defence Day12 hours ago
-
Army Chief reaffirms nation's enduring commitment to safeguard, sovereignty, honor martyrs & heroes13 hours ago
-
Peaceful Assembly & Public Order law not against peaceful political activities: Irfan Siddiqui13 hours ago
-
Nation stands in full solidarity with Pak Army, Martyrs: Tessori13 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves Rs1.75 per unit increase in power tariff for 4th quarter of FY 2023-2413 hours ago