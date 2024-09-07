Man killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station,here on Saturday.

According to details, one Basharat r/o Chak no 08 NB had a land dispute with his nephews namely as Ghulam Abbas and Liaqat Ali for a long time.

On the day of incident,accused Ghulam Abbas and Liaqat Ali argued with their uncle over the matter.After exchange of harsh words,they both allegedly killed Basharat with a dagger.

Upon receiving information,police concerned rushed on the spot ,shifted the body to Tehsil headquarter hospital Bhalwal for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.