Man killed over land dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A dispute over irrigating the land among relatives left a man dead on the spot in an area of Sammundri Saddar police on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, the victim was identified as Ikram (40) s/o Qasim, resident of Chak No 445-GB.

The rescue team handed over the body to the police concerned for legal proceedings.