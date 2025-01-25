Man killed over land dispute

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A man was shot dead over a land dispute near Dokota Road, Dunyapur, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, Muhammad Ajmal Khan s/o Hussain Khan was going to Dunyapur on a motorcycle when unidentified suspects opened fire at him. As a result, he sustained bullet injuries into the head and died on the spot. According to local people and police, he had a land dispute with his brothers.