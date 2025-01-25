Open Menu

Man Killed Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Man killed over land dispute

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A man was shot dead over a land dispute near Dokota Road, Dunyapur, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, Muhammad Ajmal Khan s/o Hussain Khan was going to Dunyapur on a motorcycle when unidentified suspects opened fire at him. As a result, he sustained bullet injuries into the head and died on the spot. According to local people and police, he had a land dispute with his brothers.

Recent Stories

UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

25 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

26 minutes ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

40 minutes ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

41 minutes ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

55 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

2 hours ago
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

2 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

3 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

3 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

4 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

4 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan