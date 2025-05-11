Man killed over land dispute

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A man was killed while another injured during a fight between two rival groups over a land dispute.

According to Rescue officials, two groups started an armed fight over a land dispute in Bakhar Wah Jamal Khan, in which a man was killed while another sustained bulled injuries.

Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Qadirabad rural health center. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Afzal s/o Jan Muhammad while the injured man was idenetified Muhammad Ajmal.

Police are investigating.