Man Killed Over Land Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A man was killed while another injured during a fight between two rival groups over a land dispute.
According to Rescue officials, two groups started an armed fight over a land dispute in Bakhar Wah Jamal Khan, in which a man was killed while another sustained bulled injuries.
Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Qadirabad rural health center. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Afzal s/o Jan Muhammad while the injured man was idenetified Muhammad Ajmal.
Police are investigating.
