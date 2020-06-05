UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Over Land Dispute In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:19 PM

Man killed over land dispute in Kasur

A man fell victim to a seething land dispute here in chak Sadhana in the limits of Raja Jang police late night Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A man fell victim to a seething land dispute here in chak Sadhana in the limits of Raja Jang police late night Thursday.

Police sources informed on Friday that Hanif and Akhtar Hussain had a longstanding dispute over some land contract.

Last late night alleged accused--- Hanif, Faisal and Ikram stormed into the house of Akhtar and thrashed him severely with clubs and fists.

Severely wounded Akhtar was shifted to Lahore General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Raja Jang police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Man

Recent Stories

UAE donation to boost PPE production in UK

6 minutes ago

15 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

PPP exploits rights of deserving youth in Sindh: H ..

1 minute ago

Senate condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir, ille ..

1 minute ago

7 petrol pumps sealed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Tobacco exports increase 53.96 % to $29.567 mln

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.