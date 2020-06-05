Man killed over land dispute in Kasur

A man fell victim to a seething land dispute here in chak Sadhana in the limits of Raja Jang police late night Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A man fell victim to a seething land dispute here in chak Sadhana in the limits of Raja Jang police late night Thursday.

Police sources informed on Friday that Hanif and Akhtar Hussain had a longstanding dispute over some land contract.

Last late night alleged accused--- Hanif, Faisal and Ikram stormed into the house of Akhtar and thrashed him severely with clubs and fists.

Severely wounded Akhtar was shifted to Lahore General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Raja Jang police registered case and started investigation.