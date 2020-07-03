UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Over Land Dispute In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:40 PM

At least one person was killed and three others got injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and three others got injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

Police said that Mansoor Elahai was killed while Syed Adeel Haider, Syed Waqas Shah and passerby Muhammad Rafique were received injuries during the clash.The injured were taken to the THQ hospital, Taxila.

Police registered the case and started investigations.

