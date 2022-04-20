Man killed over land dispute in Shuja Abad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was brutally murdered over a land dispute in Moza Khair Purr under the jurisdiction of Shuja Abad police on Wednesday.

According to Police sources Muhammad Iqbal resident of Khair Purr had a land dispute with Nawab and Shahid.

On the day of incident Nawab and Shahid killed him after beating him with wooden sticks .Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital Shuja Abad for legal formalities. Police have registered the case against Nawab and Shahid under section 302 and started raids to arrest them.