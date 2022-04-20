UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Over Land Dispute In Shuja Abad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Man killed over land dispute in Shuja Abad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was brutally murdered over a land dispute in Moza Khair Purr under the jurisdiction of Shuja Abad police on Wednesday.

According to Police sources Muhammad Iqbal resident of Khair Purr had a land dispute with Nawab and Shahid.

On the day of incident Nawab and Shahid killed him after beating him with wooden sticks .Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital Shuja Abad for legal formalities. Police have registered the case against Nawab and Shahid under section 302 and started raids to arrest them.

Related Topics

Police Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

10 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

10 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.