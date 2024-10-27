Man Killed Over Loan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A man was killed by his village fellow at Chak No.60 SB over a loan issue under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station.
Rescue Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that Ghulam Nabi (45) r/o 60 SB had taken loan from Khan Muhammad (48) of the same village.
Ghulam Nabi invited Khan Muhammad to dinner and axed him to death and buried him in a nearby field. The family of the victim got suspicious and informed police.
Police investigated Ghulam Nabi and recovered the body from his fields.
