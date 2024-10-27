Man killed over loan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A man was killed by his village fellow at Chak No.60 SB over a loan issue under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station.

Rescue Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that Ghulam Nabi (45) r/o 60 SB had taken loan from Khan Muhammad (48) of the same village.

Ghulam Nabi invited Khan Muhammad to dinner and axed him to death and buried him in a nearby field. The family of the victim got suspicious and informed police.

Police investigated Ghulam Nabi and recovered the body from his fields.