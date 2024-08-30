Man Killed Over Love Marriage
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A man killed his brother-in-law over a marriage dispute in the area of Millat Town police station.
According to the police, Shahid Iqbal of Chak No.253-RB had contracted marriage with Tayyabah Batool of Gamewala Chowk Millat Town against the will of her parents and family members some time ago.
Over the issue, Sabain Zulfiqar, brother of the girl, hit Shahid Iqbal with a stab and slit his throat.
As a result, Shahid received serious injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.
Later, the accused reportedly turned himself in to the police along with the weapon of offense.
The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation after dispatching the corpse to mortuary for postmortem, the spokesman added.
