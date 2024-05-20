Man Killed Over Marriage Dispute
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM
A man was shot dead on Monday in a gun fight over marriage proposal in Bachal Soomro village in the limits of Naseem Nagar police station, Hyderabad
According to the police, an argument between two families turned into a fight when one side resorted to using weapons on the others in a house.
Ayaz Soomro was taken to Liaquat University Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
The bereaved family has identified the suspects to the police, however the FIR has not been lodged so far.
