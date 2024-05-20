Open Menu

Man Killed Over Marriage Dispute

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Man killed over marriage dispute

A man was shot dead on Monday in a gun fight over marriage proposal in Bachal Soomro village in the limits of Naseem Nagar police station, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A man was shot dead on Monday in a gun fight over marriage proposal in Bachal Soomro village in the limits of Naseem Nagar police station, Hyderabad.

According to the police, an argument between two families turned into a fight when one side resorted to using weapons on the others in a house.

Ayaz Soomro was taken to Liaquat University Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The bereaved family has identified the suspects to the police, however the FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Marriage Hyderabad Man FIR Family

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

5 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over P ..

Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death

5 minutes ago
 All institutions should work within their constitu ..

All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar

5 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

17 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

9 minutes ago
 Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's propos ..

Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..

9 minutes ago
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establi ..

Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..

9 minutes ago
 Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

9 minutes ago
 Determination, high morale of policemen valuable a ..

Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO

9 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..

13 minutes ago
 Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City futu ..

Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future

13 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven ..

Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan