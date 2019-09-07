UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Over Marriage Dispute In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:57 PM

Man killed over marriage dispute in Faisalabad

A yoth was shot dead over a marriage dispute in Sargodha Road police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :A yoth was shot dead over a marriage dispute in Sargodha Road police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said Maqsood along with his accomplices Waqas and Ayub gunned down Faqeerullah near Mehndi Muhallah Phatak.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

