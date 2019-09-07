Man Killed Over Marriage Dispute In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :A yoth was shot dead over a marriage dispute in Sargodha Road police limits on Saturday.
A police spokesman said Maqsood along with his accomplices Waqas and Ayub gunned down Faqeerullah near Mehndi Muhallah Phatak.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.