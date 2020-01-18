UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed Over Marriage Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:58 PM

Man killed over marriage issue

Two armed men opened fire and killed their brother in law over marriage related dispute.

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Two armed men opened fire and killed their brother in law over marriage related dispute.

According to police, a man named Naimatullah Machi, resident of Hajipur, married sister of Sadaqat Machi and Bilal Machi and later divorced her.

However,Sadaqat Machi got enraged over the issue and he along with his brother shot dead Naimatullah, brother in law,and managed to escape.

The deceased was handed over to the heirs by police after postmortem from District headquarters hospital Rajanpur.

Hajipur police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Marriage Married Man Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

MoHAP receives American Heart Association&#039;s & ..

17 seconds ago

Flour prices are high but no alternative of Imran ..

49 seconds ago

UAE Cabinet approves draft law amending nation&#03 ..

15 minutes ago

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

28 minutes ago

IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career ..

45 minutes ago

Don't panic: Kohli says India ready for Australia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.