Man killed over marriage issue in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Two armed men opened fire and killed their brother in law over marriage related dispute.

According to police, a man named Naimatullah Machi, resident of Hajipur, married sister of Sadaqat Machi and Bilal Machi and later divorced her.

However,Sadaqat Machi got enraged over the issue and he along with his brother shot dead Naimatullah, brother in law,and managed to escape.

The deceased was handed over to the heirs by police after postmortem from District headquarters hospital Rajanpur.

Hajipur police registered case and started investigation.