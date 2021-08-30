Man killed over matrimonial issue

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A young man was killed by his brother-in-law and two others over matrimonial issue.

According to police, Aqsa Bibi had married Muhammad Irfan six months ago against the wish of her parents.

Over this issue, last night her brother, mother and another intruded into the house of Irfan, made all the family members hostage and opened firing.

As a result, Muhammad Irfan died on-the-spot. The attackers also abducted Aqsa Bibi and managed to escape.

The Kaleke Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.