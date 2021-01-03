Man killed over minor dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed by his younger brother over a minor dispute in Factory Area police limits on Sunday.

The police said Shoukat of Chak No 82 NB had quarreled with his elder brother Aziz over domestic issues. After exchange of hot words, the accused shot dead his brother Azizand fled.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.