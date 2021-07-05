Man killed over minor dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead Junaid, over a pity issue here at Chak 32/10-R on Monday said police officials.

They said that Junaid, resident of Chak Loharan Street, No.1, who had a dispute with Kashif Niazi and others over some pity issues.

On Monday the alleged accused Kashif Niazi along-with his fellows Bilal Niazi, Hamza and Shahryar stopped his motorbike when he was traveling towards the market.

The accused started torturing him after exchange on hot argument.

In the meanwhile, the criminal opened fire at Junaid and injured him before escaping from the scene.

The rescue officials reached the spot and rushed towards the hospital but the injured succumbed to injuries before arriving at hospital. Later Kacha Khue police reached the spot and began the investigations into the incident